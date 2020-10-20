 
October 20, 2020

Spikers fall to Bismarck, Jamestown, Legacy

By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity volleyball team saw its season record fall to 1-12 as the Wolves dropped three matches to WDA opponents this past week. The Wolves fell to Bismarck High in three games on Thursday, Oct. 15, before losing to Jamestown in a match that went five games the following night. On Saturday, the Wolves fell to Bismarck Legacy, 3-1.
This week Watford City will be on the road as they travel to Dickinson on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

