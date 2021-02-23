February 23, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Ellie Schmitz, a senior at Watford City High School, will be taking her running talents to the next level next fall as she signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Edgewood College in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 11.

Schmitz, a distance runner who competed in track and cross country for the Wolves, says that she will be competing on the girls track and cross country teams at Edgewood.

“They offered me a good scholarship,” states Schmitz. “And I had a chance to meet the coach and all of the girls on the team before signing.”

While Schmitz competed in high school track and cross country, she excelled in cross country competing at the State Class A Meet the last two years.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer