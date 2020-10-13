October 13, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 61-yard touchdown run by Dakota Cluchie late in the second quarter was the only bright spot for Watford City’s offense last Friday night as the Wolves fell to Bismarck St. Mary’s, 48-8, in Class AA action.

“St. Mary’s proved why they are the No.1-rated team in North Dakota Class AA football,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves head coach. “We struggled defensively with their strength and speed. They have a good group of athletes. When we made adjustments to take one aspect away they were good enough at the other positions to take advantage of that adjustment.”

The Wolves will be off this Friday as Turtle Mountain did not field a team this year. Watford City will then close out its regular season action on Tuesday, Oct. 20, when they travel to Beulah.

