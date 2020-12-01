December 1, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

“There’s only two other senior football games that are bigger than this,” said Brian Rowe as he proudly looked over at his son.

Brett Rowe, a student of Watford City High School, was sitting at home when he received the news that he had been selected to play in the 2021 Hawaii Tiki Bowl, a senior football all-star game, which will be played in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 3, 2021.

“I’m the only senior from North Dakota to go,” smiled Rowe.

Shortly after ringing in the new year, the 17-year-old offensive and defensive lineman will head out of Watford City to fly into Florida.

“It was a surprise when I found out,” he says.

The up-and-coming football star has been on a winning streak for a while now as he’s lettered for the last several years along with being named All-State Honorable Mention in football last year for the Wolves.

“He’s very determined to get where he wants to go,” says Rowe’s father.

Among the colleges that have begun offering full ride scholarships to Rowe, Wingate University of North Carolina has been following him since he was a freshman in high school, his father says.

