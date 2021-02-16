February 16, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Brett Rowe will be taking his football skills to the next level as the Watford City High School senior signed his Letter of Intent to play at the University of Jamestown on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

“While I looked over colleges, I chose Jamestown because of their coach,” stated Rowe. “He wants to rebuild the Jimmie program and he is an ambitious coach.”

Rowe, who started 31 games for the Wolves from his freshman to senior years, was a great leader on the football team according to Justin Johnsrud, Wolves head coach.

“Brett is a quality young man. He led by example, gave great effort and had a positive attitude every day,” stated Johnsrud. “He has all the tools to be a very good player for the Jimmies.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer