September 8, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity volleyball team saw its season record fall to 0-2 in WDA play as the Wolves dropped three games to Bismarck Century on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

This week the Wolves will be traveling to Bismarck Legacy on Saturday, Sept. 12, before hosting Williston on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Watford City 0, Century 3

Bismarck Century, the 2019 State Class A Volleyball Tournament runners-up, proved that they will again be a team to be reckoned with this year as they rolled over the Wolves in three games on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The Patriots used their size to control the net as they swept the Wolves by scores of 25-12, 25-14 and 25-9.

