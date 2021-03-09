March 9, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s Ashley Holen was named the Western Dakota Association (WDA) Senior Athlete of the Year, as well as being named to the All-WDA girls basketball team following the WDA championship game in Bismarck on Saturday, March 6.

Joining Holen on the All-WDA team were teammates Emma Mogen and Madison Spacher.

During the awards ceremony, Tom Dwyer, Watford City head coach, was named the WDA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

