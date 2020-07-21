July 21, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) cancelled all high school sports due to COVID-19 last spring, the association’s board of directors announced last week that sports will return this fall. The board unanimously approved moving forward with all fall sports and activities during its meeting on Thursday, July 16.

“With member schools having the option to provide in-person education for students, the NDHSAA believes it is important those schools also have the option to return to physical activity and competition,” stated Matt Fetsch, NDHSAA executive director. “Everyone’s health and safety is paramount in moving forward with activities and it will not come without disruption, however, providing these opportunities are essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students.”

