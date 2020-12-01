December 1, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Grace Olson, a martial arts student with the Watford City Karate and MMA recently earned her black belt degree after training at the facility for almost three years.

“I became more confident in myself, and I learned that I enjoy teaching children and becoming a role model for them,” says Grace Olson.

The 15-year-old is the first student to receive her black belt in the shortest amount of training time since she began her journey in martial arts in late 2017.

“About two months before they started training, Watford City Karate and MMA offered a self-defense class for girls,” says Christine Olson, Grace’s mother.

As Olson’s oldest child declined the opportunity, Olson says her other two daughters, Grace and Julie, took to it immediately.

“When she’s on the mat, that’s where she’s the happiest,” her mother says.

Prior to karate, Grace was a gymnast which her mother and her instructor, Tim Hartranft, say has given her the upper hand.

“She does certain techniques I can’t do because of my lack of flexibility,” says Hartranft of the Watford City Karate and MMA.

“I think when she came in, she realized what she could do and what her potential was,” says Hartranft, of pursuing martial arts.

According to Hartranft, Grace received her brown belt with a black stripe in about half the time of an average student.

