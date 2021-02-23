February 23, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team picked up key WDA wins over Minot and Jamestown this past week as the Wolves have their sights set on the upcoming WDA Tournament.

The Wolves, who are 15-4, with just one game left on their regular season schedule, are currently the No. 3 team in the WDA. But, according to Tom Dwyer, Wolves head coach, there is a chance Watford City could end up as the No. 2 seed if Bismarck High beats Legacy on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

“If we are the No. 2 seed, we will be hosting the first round game in the WDA Tournament on March 2,” states Dwyer. “But if we are No. 3, we will be on the road.”

