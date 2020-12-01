December 1, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Four Watford City High School athletes will be taking their talent to the college level after participating in National Signing Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Signing to play basketball at Minot State University (MSU) was Ashley Holen and Emma Mogen, while Alician Garcia will join the Beavers track and field program.

Making the big jump to Division 1 sports was Hayley Ogle, who signed to run cross country at Mississippi State.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer