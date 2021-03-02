March 2, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Kyle Foster, a Watford City High School senior, says he had a tough choice to make when it came to where he wanted to play collegiate football. But in the end, he chose Mayville State.

“I looked at 12 different schools,” stated Foster, who was a running back and kick returner, as well as a defensive player for the Wolves. “In the end, Mayville State was the best option for me.”

Foster was a three-year letter winner and two-year starter for the Wolves.

“Kyle worked extremely hard on the field. He plays with a lot of heart and energy,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves head coach.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer