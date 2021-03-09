March 9, 2021

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As the Watford City Figure Skating Club is preparing for its \“A Walk to Remember” Ice Show on March 26 and 28 at Watford City’s Rough Rider Center, Kira Noll, Learn to Skate director, says finding the time to practice has been equally as challenging as finding competitions that are still in session.

“It was hard this year to find competitions because all of them had been cancelled,” says Noll.

But last month, Noll says the team had the opportunity to compete in the 2021 Magic City International, which took place at the Maysa Arena on Feb. 5-7.

“We were really excited to find a competition,” Noll says.

