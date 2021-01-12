January 12, 2021
Faller signs with Dickinson State
By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor
It was a big day for Watford City High School senior Riley Faller on Friday, Jan. 8, as she made it official that she would be playing volleyball for Dickinson State University this fall.
“Of all of the colleges that I was looking at, I liked Dickinson State University the best,” stated Faller. “The coaches and the players are nice.”
But a big draw for the senior setter was that she would be able to join her older sister, Sydney, on the Blue Hawks team.
“That was definitely a plus in my decision-making,” states Faller.