September 22, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s boys and girls cross country teams continue to improve on their times as the Wolves have just three meets remaining before the West Region Meet on Oct. 10.

At their most recent meet, the girls team took third place, while the boys team placed fourth at the Becky Wells Invitational in Dickinson on Sept. 18.

