September 15, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City varsity cross country teams competed in meets in Mandan and Bismarck over the past two weeks with the girls taking second and the boys team placing fourth at both meets.

Hayley Ogle took first place in a time of 18:44 to lead the Wolves at the Mandan Kiwanis Invitational on Sept. 4, while Jaelyn Ogle took third place in a time of 19:03.

Also placing for the girls team was Ellie Schmitz, 12th, 21:07; Katie Olson, 15th, 21:54; Savanna Olson, 17th, 21:59 and Tricia Schmitz, 45th, 26:31.

In the boys division, Evander Long led the Wolves with a 26th place finish in a time of 20:12.99. Parker Schuster, Ryan Domerese, Lane Odenbach and Matthew Walker placed 31st, 32nd, 33rd and 34th in times of 22:06.02, 22:14.15, 23:19.92 and 30:02.00, respectively.

