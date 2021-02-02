February 2, 2021
Comets fall to Parshall
By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor
The Alexander varsity boys basketball team is still looking for a win after the Comets fell to Parshall, 60-31, on Jan. 28.
This week the Comets will be at home as they host Trenton on Friday, New Town on Monday and Wibaux on Tuesday.
While Alexander would only trail Parshall by five points, 15-10, at the end of the first quarter, the Braves would outscore the Comets, 17-8, in the second quarter to set the tone for the remainder of the game.
