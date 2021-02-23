February 23, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Alexander varsity boys basketball team wrapped up their regular season play this past week suffering a loss to Lewis & Clark/North Shore-Plaza.

The Comets will now be competing in the District 15 Tournament, which will be held Feb. 26 and 27 and March 1, at Watford City’s Rough Rider Center. Alexander will take on Trenton at 6 p.m. in opening round action of the tournament.

Alexander got off to a very slow start against Lewis & Clark/North Shore-Plaza on Feb. 13, as the Comets trailed the Wildcats, 17-2, after the first quarter, before battling back to take a one point, 32-31, deficit into the lockers at halftime.

