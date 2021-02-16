February 16, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Alexander varsity boys basketball team saw their season record fall to 0-12 as the Comets dropped four games the past week.

In their last outings, the Comets fell to White Shield, 67-27, Trenton, 58-10, New Town, 59-37 and to Wibaux, 42-21.

Alexander’s next action will be at Tioga on Feb. 19, before closing out their regular season play on Saturday, Feb. 20, when they host Bowbells/Burke Central.

White Shield held Alexander to single digit scoring in each quarter as the Warriors rolled over the Comets, 67-27, in District 15 action on Feb. 10.

The Comets trailed White Shield, 15-7, and 32-13 after the first two quarters of play with the Warriors extending their margin of victory in the final two quarters. White Shield led the Comets, 56-19, after three quarters and then outscored Alexander, 11-9, in the final eight minutes of play.

