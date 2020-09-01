September 1, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity volleyball team dropped its season opening match with Jamestown on Saturday, Aug. 29, falling to the Blue Jays, 1-3.

The next action for the Wolves will be on Saturday, Sept. 12, when they travel to Bismarck Legacy.

Watford City 1, Jamestown 3

Watford City pulled out a 25-23 first game win over Jamestown in their first match of the season on Saturday, but the Blue Jays would come back to roll over the Wolves in the next three games by scores of 25-12, 25-20 and 25-14.

Emma Mogen led the Wolves with nine kills, while Ashley Holen had three service aces and Riley Faller had 10 assists. Defensively, Jessica Mogen and Faller each had 16 digs, while Madison Spacher had six blocks at the net.

