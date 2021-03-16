March 16, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Bantam hockey team had to settle for second place in the State Bantam Gold Hockey Tournament in a disappointing, 4-2, loss to the Minot Black team.

The Oilers, who entered the tournament, which was held at the Rough Rider Center this past weekend, with a perfect, 37-0, record picked up two wins to advance to the title match.

Watford City picked up an 8-2 opening round win over Williston and then bested Mandan, 10-7, in the semifinals to advance to Sunday’s title game.

