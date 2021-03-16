March 16, 2021
Bantams take second at State
By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor
The Watford City Bantam hockey team had to settle for second place in the State Bantam Gold Hockey Tournament in a disappointing, 4-2, loss to the Minot Black team.
The Oilers, who entered the tournament, which was held at the Rough Rider Center this past weekend, with a perfect, 37-0, record picked up two wins to advance to the title match.
Watford City picked up an 8-2 opening round win over Williston and then bested Mandan, 10-7, in the semifinals to advance to Sunday’s title game.
