July 28, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Walleye 13 to 15-year-old baseball team finished fourth in the North Dakota District 1 Class B Baseball Tournament this past weekend in Stanley. They went 2-2 in the tournament and were eliminated by Burlington, 15-10.

The Walleye dropped their opening round game to Renville County, 7-2, before defeating Stanley and Velva by scores of 15-2 and 5-1, respectively, to advance to the third place game against Burlington.

Walleye 2, Renville County 7

In opening round action of the District 1 Tournament, the Walleye were ahead 2-1 after 2½ innings before Renville County scored three runs in the bottom of the third.

At the plate, Ky Gressman and Rhylan Olson each drilled a pair of base hits for the Walleye, while Boone Dufek connected for a double.

On the hill Jason Hogue took the loss with Jace Willis coming on in relief.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer