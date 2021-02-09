February 9, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Williston Trinity Christian/Alexander varsity girls basketball team wrapped up their regular season action this past week as they picked up two wins in District 15 action.

The Crusaders-Comets edged the New Town Eagles, 62-58, on Feb. 1, before downing Burke County, 62-32 on Feb. 4.

The Williston Trinity Christian/Alexander girls cage team will be advancing to the District 15 Tournament, which gets underway on Feb. 11, at Williston State College.

Ellie Haskins poured in a team high 27 points, including nine fourth quarter points to lead the Crusaders-Comets to a 62-58 win over the New Town Eagles on Feb. 1.

