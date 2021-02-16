February 16, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Williston Trinity Christian/Alexander varsity girls basketball team will be heading to the Region 8 Girls Basketball Tournament as the Crusaders-Comets edged White Shield, 47-45, in the region qualifier game on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The Crusaders-Comets opened the tournament with a 37-22 win over North Shore/Plaza before falling to Parshall, 64-38, in semifinal action.

The Region 8 Tournament runs from Feb. 22 to 25, at the New Town Events Center.

District 15 Opening Round

Ellie Haskins and Presley Powell provided Williston Trinity Christian/Alexander with the fire power they needed as the two combined for 25 points as the Crusaders-Comets picked up a 37-22 win over North Shore/Plaza in opening round action of the District 15 Girls Basketball Tournament on Feb. 11.

