January 12, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Alexander Comets varsity boys and girls basketball teams are off to a slow start of their 2020-21 season as the girls team is now 1-3, while the boys team is still looking for its first win.

The Comets girls team dropped their first game of the season to Divide County, 49-36, before falling to Trenton, 68-14.

The Comets then fell to Divide County again on Jan. 4, 55-14, before posting a 41-20 win over Bowbells/Burke Central, 41-20, on Jan. 5.

In boys basketball action, the Comets fell to Divide County, 70-17, in the opening action, and then fell to Center-Stanton, 77-48, on Jan. 8.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer