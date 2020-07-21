July 21, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

If you are below the age of 40 and looking to get engaged with like-minded people, you may have met your match because the Young Professionals (YP) of Watford City is back in business again.

“We had our first get-together at the beginning of the year and then COVID hit and things started going south from there,” says Sam Perry, Young Professionals of Watford City president.

Shortly after the new year, the committee was just getting some momentum, when plans were put on pause because of COVID. But not anymore.

“There’s been a lot of interest from the community in bringing YP back,” Perry says.

The organization recently met at the Eagles Club on July 21, for their first visit since COVID erupted.

“Now that things are starting to get better (with COVID), it’s kind of the first introduction, really,” Perry says.

