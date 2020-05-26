May 26, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

With summer right around the corner, there’s a multitude of outdoor resources around Watford City when it comes to recreational activities. With many new and recently enhanced parks and the Wild West Water Park being a big attraction over the last several years, Robin Arndt, Watford City Parks and Recreation supervisor, is happy to announce that the water park will be open in spite of some closures that are still ongoing due to fears surrounding COVID-19.

Wild West Water Park

to open June 2

“The Wild West Water Park will open on June 2,” says Arndt.

As a way to continue practicing social distancing and sanitation measures this summer, he says that passes to the pool will be issued in two separate sessions.

“Instead of having people come for the whole day, we’re going to do it in sessions,” Arndt says.

With sessions in place, Arndt says it may give more people an opportunity to attend the pool.

