August 11, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

The long awaited opportunity to venture out of the house is finally upon residents of Watford City as Watford City’s Main Street will host its first summer event, FunFest, on Friday, Aug. 14, from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“It will go down the whole street of Main Street, from JL Beers all the way to Legendary Smiles,” says Angie Pelton, a local business owner.

According to Pelton, by spreading the event out through the entire street, it will give vendors plenty of adequate space to provide social distancing.

While this year’s Ribfest was cancelled, Pelton says that you are still in luck if you had your taste buds set on eating ribs.

“There will be one group selling ribs,” she says.

With many vendors signed up for the event, Pelton says it’s sure to go well.

“We have 33 vendors as of today,” said Pelton on Aug. 7.

