April 8, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in the United States has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Denver-based company, which has offices in Watford City, Dickinson, Williston and at the Robinson Lake plant near Stanley, has one of the largest acreage positions in the Bakken/Three Forks resource play in the Williston Basin with 476,332 net acres.

In its bankruptcy filing, Bradley J. Holly, the company’s chairman, president and CEO, cited the severe downturn in oil and gas prices driven by uncertainty around the duration of the Saudi/Russia oil price war, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, for the company reaching the decision.

