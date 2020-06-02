June 2, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While Watford City High School did not hold its annual Awards Night due to COVID-19, that did not stop area organizations from recognizing the academic achievements of this year’s Class of 2020.

According to Rachel Meuchel, W.C.H.S. counselor, the following scholarships were awarded.

Leland and Judith Stenehjem Scholarship: Ashleigh Voll.

McKenzie County Healthcare Systems Scholarship: Audrey Emerson.

RTC Scholarship: Hailey Carns.

Connie Wold Wellness Scholarship: Lydia Berquist, Taylalyn Kaczmar, Ashleigh Voll.

