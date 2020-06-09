June 9, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As Watford City warms up and quarantining comes to an end, the annual Children’s Fishing Derby is right around the corner.

This year due to limited spot availability, families are highly encouraged to pre-register online so children don’t miss out on the fun-filled event.

“It’s kind of nice if people pre-register. Otherwise, it’s not guaranteed that they’re going to get a spot,” says Robin Arndt, Watford City Parks and Recreation supervisor.

The event is free and will be held at the Watford City Fishing Pond on Saturday, June 13.

“We’re going to have a couple of check-in stations,” says Arndt. “We’ll have one by the concession station and also by the shelter by the pond so people aren’t in close quarters.”

Another newly incorporated measure will be marked spots where children can fish from while maintaining social distancing.

