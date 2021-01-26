January 26, 2021

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In spite of the downturn in the economy brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the slowdown in oil activity this past year, enrollment numbers for McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 are expected to climb to nearly 3,000 students in the next 10 years.

“You’re still going to grow and there will be some capacity issues in the three school buildings,” stated Rob Schwarz, CEO of RSP during a special school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 18. The school district has employed RSP for the last eight years to help it predict enrollment trends.

And after seeing its enrollment drop by nearly 200 students this year after the slowdown in oil activity in the county, the news that the district’s enrollment would continue to increase was good news to Steve Holen, district superintendent. The district reached its highest enrollment of 1,892 students during the 2019/2020 school year before falling to 1,692 this year.

“It’s reassuring that our enrollment projections are still between 3,000 and 3,800 in 10 years,” stated Holen. “It’s optimistic and our numbers from previous projections haven’t varied greatly.”

