Watford man dies in single vehicle rollover
By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor
Steven B. Brenno, 25, of Watford City died shortly after arriving at a Bismarck hospital following a vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Brenno was traveling westbound on I-94 at 1:30 p.m. (MDT) at an unknown rate of speed in a 2011 Dodge Nitro when he crossed the median and the eastbound lanes. The vehicle continued westbound in the ditch and ran up the embankment for the Highway 8 overpass. Brenno’s vehicle became airborne while it crossed Highway 8. The vehicle landed on the west side of Highway 8 and overturned.
Brenno was extricated by the Richardton Fire Department and transported to Sanford Medical Center by Sanford AirMed where he was pronounced dead shorty after arriving.