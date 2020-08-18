August 18, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

When Laura Dokken saw a California area code flash across her phone several weeks ago, she instantly sent it to voicemail, assuming it was a scam call. But she soon realized her daughter, Leah, had become the winner of the 12th annual North Dakota 2020 Doodle for Google contest. Dokken submitted her painted photo through Mrs. Hooper’s class at the Watford City Intermediate School on March 13, as part of an “I show kindness by...” illustration contest.

“I got an email that said, hey we just tried calling you, this is so-and-so from Google, and I thought, yeah right,” laughs Laura.

After she realized the call was in fact legitimate, she accidentally spilled the beans to her daughter. But she managed to plan a secret surprise party which took place on Aug. 12.

“We had around 30 people that came to our house for the party,” says Dokken. “Clarissa Hooper, her teacher, Noelle Green, the principal and Cole Zarak, the assistant principal also came.”

In addition, PinPoint Productions delivered a surprise package to Leah that included a Google Acer Chromebook Tab 10, along with customized cookies and flowers from Mabe’s Floral Shop.

When it comes to the art piece created by her daughter, Dokken finds it rather ironic how timely it was as a black girl and a white girl are shown hugging in the painting.

