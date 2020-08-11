August 11, 2020

The Watford City FFA Chapter held an awards picnic on July 28, at the Kent Pelton Nature Park. Every year, the chapter honors local people who support the FFA by presenting Honorary FFA degrees.

This year’s recipients were Samantha Doneen and Marlai Johnston. Members also decided at a chapter meeting this year to recognize the following two individuals, Dr. Bruce Pedersen and Keith Helmuth, with Award of Appreciation.

Keith Helmuth has served on our Agriculture Advisory Committee over the past five years and has been very actively involved in our program. He has been a very supportive parent as both his sons are involved in our chapter. His oldest son, Kell has served as president this past year and younger son, Koen will be our teporter. Our chapter greatly appreciates his support and am very pleased to provide him with this recognition.

Dr. Bruce Pedersen has been a great partner for our Agriculture program. As a veterinarian at Watford City Veterinary Center, Dr. Pedersen and his team have provided a valuable work experience for our students through the CWE program. They have also provided tours for our students on many occasions. Their partnership is greatly appreciated and he is very deserving of an Award of Appreciation.

