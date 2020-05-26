May 26, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

As the city of Watford City continues to make budget adjustments as a result of a dramatic drop in its Gross Production Tax (GPT) receipts, the city council during a special meeting on Tuesday, May 19, approved an additional $193,012 in payroll cuts.

“The personnel committee is recommending that we reduce four full-time positions to part-time,” stated council member Bethany Devlin. “We are also recommending rolling back the three percent cost of living increases that were granted and provide for employees to work a flex schedule where they can take Fridays off without pay or to use their PTO.”

According to Peni Peterson, city auditor, the elimination of the cost of living increase would extend through the end of the year, while the part-time position reductions and the flex work schedule options would continue through the end of August.

According to Laura Dokken, city finance director, rolling back the cost of living increase would save the city $120,252, while an additional $72,760 would be saved by cutting the positions filled by Vawnita Best, Greg Richins, Pat Bertagnolli and Allyson Buck to part-time. In addition, Dokken says that Curt Moen, city planner, voluntarily took a 25 percent salary cut.

