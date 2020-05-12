May 12, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

McKenzie County voters will soon have the option to approve or reject a one mill senior mill levy during the June 9 Primary Election.

If passed, the state of North Dakota will match 87½ percent of the county’s one mill to put toward enrichment factors that will enhance the livelihood of senior citizens living in McKenzie County.

“There are only two counties in the state of North Dakota that don’t have a senior mill levy. And McKenzie County is one of them,” says Nyla Dahl, an 84-year-old who is in favor of the senior mill levy.

Funds used from the senior mill levy can be used in a number of ways and for a number of reasons. With the exception of creating new infrastructure, the money can be used for building modifications such as home repairs, transportation, paying rent, life enhancement activities, senior groups or gatherings and more.

“Say there’s a senior citizen that needs new windows in their house, and they don’t have the money to do it, if they go through the proper steps, there can be funds available for that,” says Dahl.

