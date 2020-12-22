December 22, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 22-year-old Watford City man was airlifted to a Minot hospital after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident on the north side of Watford City on Friday, Dec. 18.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Gerald Lewis of Watford City, who was driving a 2007 Dodge Nitro, was traveling west on 17th Ave. NE and failed to yield at the intersection of 12th Street which is marked with a stop sign. Lewis’ vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Nathan Rice, 24, of Watford City.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer