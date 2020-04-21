April 21, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 45-year-old man and a 10-year male were transported to the Sidney hospital for their injuries following a head-on collision at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, three miles east of the Montana line on N.D. Highway 200.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2013 Peterbilt semi being driven by Curtis Groves, 44, was driving westbound over the Yellowstone Bridge going 50 to 60 mph and slowed because a 2015 Ford F350 pickup, being driven by Jerald Skogas, 45, had stopped at the stop sign coming out of Sundheim Park. The pickup pulled across the highway, crossing both lanes, and attempted to turn back into the eastbound lanes. The semi collided with the pickup head-on, with the pickup coming to rest in the westbound lane, and the semi going into the south ditch.



