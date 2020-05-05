May 5, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Three people were injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle accident on Watford City’s Main Street on Wednesday, April 29.

According to the Watford City Police Department, at approximately 3:57 p.m., Dawn Loomer, 55, of Watford City suffered a medical emergency while driving south on Main Street in a 2005 Mercury Mountainer.

Loomer passed through the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue where her vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into a 2017 Ram 1500 pickup driven by Donald Eugene Conradi, 59, of Watford City. Loomer’s vehicle then proceeded south striking a second pickup, a 2017 GMC Sierra, driven by Nicholas Adam Brewton, 37, of Watford City, before coming to a stop.

Loomer suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to the McKenzie County Hospital. She was then transferred to a Bismarck hospital where she is in severe, but stable condition.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer