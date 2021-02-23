February 23, 2021

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Thanks to a grant funded by the McKenzie County Community Foundation, the Bakken Oil Rush Ministry was recently able to provide a big bundle of winter gear for school children in Watford City.

“Karen George with George & Associates Realty reached out to me to see if we’d be interested in applying for a grant. And if it was granted she would match it,” says Dwayne Keener, Bakken Oil Rush Ministry director. “It was for the purpose of buying winter wear for school children.”

After the grant to buy winter wear for school children was approved, Keener says George & Associates Realty matched the amount of $2,000.

“Then, Karen took the total of $4,000 and ordered winter wear clothing for the school children,” says Keener.

As buying winter wear for school children in the area has always been a traditional thing for people like George, Keener says it was the first time that the Bakken Oil Rush Ministry has ever taken part in it.

