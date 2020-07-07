July 7, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Hundreds of community members could be seen laughing, smiling and drinking different ales amongst each other as their children ran amuck in the parking lot of Stonehome Brewing Company as they attended the Summerfest event in Watford City last Wednesday, July 1, that received a surprisingly good turnout from the community.

“Since the coronavirus, I’m so glad somebody was willing to have a social gathering,” says Alex Cook, daughter of a local boutique owner at the event.

According to Brittney Isenhower, a mother of two, she was happy to see an event that catered to children of all ages.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer