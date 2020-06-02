June 2, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Summer school has begun for students of grade levels K-12 of McKenzie County Public School District No.1 as it started up on June 1.

“We are expecting slightly more students than normal and will be offering expanded options for those students/families wanting to get extra reinforcement and support following the extended closure this spring,” states Steve Holen, McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 superintendent.

As planning and preparation for summer school has been ongoing for a while now, Holen says the district will be following the guidelines set forth by the governor and the Department of Public Instruction regarding summer school programming such as less than 15 students in a classroom and social distancing precautions, Holen says.

