June 30, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

For area residents looking for something fun to do to help celebrate the Fourth of July, Stonehome Brewing and the Watford City Eagles Club will be hosting two separate events this year. And both events will not only include a lot of family-oriented events, but will also cap off with a fireworks show.

For those looking for early festivities, Stonehome Brewing will be kicking off the summer with an early Fourth of July celebration that will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

“It’s just something to do, like a summer kick-off,” says Louise Skaala, Stonehome Brewing Company marketing director. “We’ll have an outdoor concert, local businesses coming out to set up tents for vendors, and of course, plenty of food and beer.”

