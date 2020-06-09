June 9, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

S. Peter Stenehjem, president of First International Bank & Trust in Watford City, has been named to the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) annual 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list for 2020. The award recognizes the nation’s up-and-coming community bank innovators and influencers representing the future of the industry.

Stenehjem was selected from hundreds of candidates at community banks across the country. The nominees were judged on character, leadership, community involvement, and innovation.

“They all share a deep belief in the community bank business model and a passion for supporting their customers and communities,” stated Rebeca Romero Rainey, ICBA president and CEO.

