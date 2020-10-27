October 27, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

McKenzie County saw over 200 oil and natural gas wells come back online from July to August which helped boost North Dakota’s production upward.

During August, the county’s 4,427 producing wells increased oil production by nearly two million barrels, while the county’s natural gas production increased by nearly six million mcf. According to the state’s August production data, McKenzie County produced 14,499,750 barrels of oil, which represents 40 percent of the state’s monthly production of just over 36 million barrels. The county also saw its natural gas production jump to 41,745,431 mcf, or just over 50 percent of the state’s total of 81,506,344 mcf.

“We’re back on the road to healthy production, stated Lynn Helms, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources director, during his monthly Director’s Cut on Friday, Oct. 19. “We had a 12 percent increase in oil production. We’re back to close to 1.2 million barrels per day.”

