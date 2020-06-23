June 23, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The North Dakota Emergency Commission last week voted unanimously to direct over $406 million in federal funding to the state’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, with the majority of the money again going to support economic recovery.

North Dakota received $1.25 billion from the Coronavirus Relief Fund as part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The $406.1 million approved follows the commission’s vote in May to use $524.2 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars, bringing the total used to roughly $930 million and leaving $320 million available.

