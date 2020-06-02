June 2, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday, May 29, announced that North Dakota is moving to the next phase of its ND Smart Restart plan, as the state continues to see a high rate of testing per capita, a low positive test rate and adequate hospital capacity to handle potential surges in COVID-19 cases.

“North Dakotans have done a great job exercising individual responsibility to slow the spread of the coronavirus, putting our state in a position to be able to further reopen our economy with a thoughtful, common-sense approach focused on saving lives and livelihoods,” Burgum said. “With our increased capacity giving us more confidence to test, trace and isolate positive cases, we are ready to enter the next stage of the ND Smart Restart.”

Under the color-coded health guidance system in the ND Smart Restart plan, the change moves the state out of the yellow, or moderate, risk level, and into the green, or low-risk, level – one level before the blue “new normal” level.

