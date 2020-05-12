May 12, 2020

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

As the number of active COVID-19 cases begins to level out in North Dakota, the state amended two state health department orders dealing with travel and quarantines.

On Friday, May 8, State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte amended the travel order to now allow people to travel freely within the United States and releases requirements for everyone except international travelers.

“Although the travel quarantine order now allows for domestic travel, the NDDoH continues to strongly recommend that North Dakotans limit travel to essential errands, travel necessary for essential work and to provide medical or home care to others,” Tufte said.

Anyone traveling from another country who is not just passing through the state, must quarantine immediately upon entry to North Dakota for a period of 14 days or for the duration of the time spent in North Dakota, whichever is shorter. Individuals traveling to and from North Dakota from another country for essential work or for essential supplies and services are exempt from the order.

