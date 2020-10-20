October 20, 2020

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Opening a new restaurant in Watford City is no easy feat. But Six Shooters LLC. has done it again as it officially opened its fourth restaurant, Slow Ride, a tequila kitchen, last week on Oct. 14.

“You can come here and laugh and enjoy a nice drink and have good food in an enjoyable atmosphere,” says Angie Pelton, of Six Shooters, LLC.

Slow Ride’s menu offers a large variation of deliciously infused Mexican dishes that include tacos, pastas, burritos, and a small section of children’s items that offers choices such as quesadillas and chicken tacos.

“We’ll be starting brunch this week which will be a fun addition,” says Pelton.

